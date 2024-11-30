Mets' Homegrown Star Predicted to Bolt For Rival in Free Agency
The New York Mets have made it clear this offseason that their focus is trying to sign superstar free agent Juan Soto.
After making it to the NLCS last year, New York is now trying to add another bat to their lineup for the 2025 season, with the hopes of building off the 89-win season they put together in 2024.
But another superstar free agent is first baseman Pete Alonso, who has made it clear that he wants to be a Met for life after stringing together six excellent seasons with the bat.
Despite Alonso's historic run for the Mets thus far, his future wearing orange and blue remains uncertain with no reports of the two sides talking about a potential new deal. If the Polar Bear ends up leaving New York, could he bolt for this NL East rival in a stunning move?
ESPN's David Schoenfield predicted the Washington Nationals to shockingly sign the first baseman to a six-year, $159 million deal.
"They're an incredibly young team, and after ranking next-to-last in the majors in home runs, the Nats need a power hitter. Alonso would make a big statement -- similar to the Jayson Werth signing in 2011 -- and provide a veteran presence to help the young hitters such as James Wood and Dylan Crews while filling the hole at first base," Schoenfield wrote. "Keep in mind that Boras, Alonso's agent, has struck several big deals in the past with the Lerner family, the Nationals' owners."
Alonso, who will turn 30 years old in December, is coming off a down year by his standards on offense; he slashed just .240/.329/.459 with 34 home runs and 88 RBI, but played in every single regular season game.
Even though the Nationals have not publicly expressed interest in signing Alonso, it is a move that Washington could make. Despite going 71-91 last season, they have some up-and-coming stars on their roster with the likes of James Woods, C.J. Abrams, and Dylan Crews, to name a few.
While signing Alonso seems unlikely, if they do lure him to the nation's capital, he could be the exact power bat they have been looking for that can help them return to contention in the ultra-competitive NL East.