September 19, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
News
Search

Mets Hope 3rd Time's The Charm For Noah Syndergaard

Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard (Tommy John) faced live hitters on Sunday at Citi Field. Find out what the next steps could be.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

NEW YORK- Noah Syndergaard faced live hitters at Citi Field on Sunday prior to the Mets' series finale with the Phillies.

For Syndergaard, this was the second time he faced batters this week, and according to Mets manager Luis Rojas, the right-hander threw 15-20 pitches and his velocity sat in the low-90's again.

As Rojas also said, the Mets are still debating whether the next step will be to activate Syndergaard to the big-league roster or send him back out on a rehab assignment.

However, Newsday reported earlier this afternoon that the Mets plan to send Syndergaard out on a rehab assignment this week, where he will toss multiple outings.

This scenario would put him on track to then be able to rejoin the Mets for their weekend series with the Brewers in Milwaukee. If not, he should be back with the big-league club by the time they return home to face the Marlins early next week.

Syndergaard has not pitched in the majors since September 2019, after undergoing Tommy John surgery last year. He has already endured two separate rehab assignments this season, but ran into bumps in the road each time.

He suffered a setback of elbow inflammation in his second rehab start on May 27, which shut him down from throwing until late-June.

According to Syndergaard, he believes this issue came from throwing his slider and curveball, given the torque it put on his recovering elbow. Now, he has decided to throw only a diet of fastballs and changeups when he does return to the Mets.

This information was revealed by the right-hander following the first outing of his second rehab stint on August 26. Unfortunately, he tested positive for COVID-19 before making his second appearance three days later.

The Mets are hoping that the third time will be the charm for Syndergaard, who could potentially be starting his third rehab assignment this season.

Upon his activation, Syndergaard is expected to pitch out of the Mets' bullpen since he is not fully stretched out. Syndergaard is set to become a free agent after the 2021 season.

Mets' Noah Syndergaard is not happy with MLB's 'dumb' scheduling decision.
News

Mets Hope 3rd Time's The Charm For Noah Syndergaard

Mets ace Jacob deGrom received the fourth All-Star selection of his career.
News

Why Jacob deGrom's Fate Has Been Sealed For Quite Sometime

Sep 5, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Mets center fielder Kevin Pillar (11) celebrates with hand signs as he rounds the bases after hitting a grand slam against the Washington Nationals during the ninth inning at Nationals Park.
News

Why Kevin Pillar Deserves To Start For The Mets Down The Stretch

A's manager Bob Melvin and vice president of baseball operations Billy Beane.
News

Report: Billy Beane On Mets' 'Radar' For President Of Baseball Operations

Sep 17, 2021; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Taijuan Walker (99) pitches against the Philadelphia Phillies during the first inning at Citi Field.
News

Taijuan Walker Not Happy About Being Pulled Early; Mets Fall Short To Drop 4th Straight

Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo rounds the bases after taking Nationals starter Sean Nolin deep for a three-run homer in the top of the second.
News

Mets To Activate Brandon Nimmo From IL

Find out what Javier Báez and Marcus Stroman might draw in free agency.
News

Report: What Marcus Stroman, Javier Báez Could Draw In Free Agency

Sep 15, 2021; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (21) celebrates his home run with right fielder Michael Conforto (30) during the second inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Citi Field.
News

How The Mets Can Hand The Phillies A Dish Best Served Cold