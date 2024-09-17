Mets' Infielder Named Team's Most ‘Indispensable Under-The-Radar' Player
Where would the New York Mets be without Mark Vientos in 2024?
Former MLB executive-turned-columnist Jim Bowden polled front office members and managers of contending teams about their most underrated yet indispensable players. And Mets manager Carlos Mendoza had high praise for his 24-year-old third baseman in an article from The Athletic published Tuesday.
“Proud of him; he had to work really hard. He has been solid overall on both sides, offensively and defensively,” Mendoza told Bowden of Vientos. “He continues to make adjustments, and he is a big reason why we are in this position as a team.”
Vientos’ big league journey has been a rollercoaster. After debuting in September 2022, he hit just 6-for-36 with one home run and five walks in 16 games. He started 2023 in Triple-A Syracuse, slashing .333/.416/.688 in 166 plate appearances before rejoining the Mets.
With Brett Baty getting most third-base reps, Vientos’ playing time was limited, and he struggled to match his Triple-A consistency. He bounced between levels, finishing the season with a .211/.253/.367 line, 68 wRC+, and -0.9 fWAR, striking out over 30% of the time while posting a 4.3% walk rate and 51% ground ball rate in 65 games.
The 2024 season began similarly, with Vientos starting in Triple-A before being called up for a series against the Cardinals after Starling Marte was placed on the bereavement list. He went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and a walk-off home run in the 11th inning to avoid a sweep. Vientos was sent back down when Marte returned on April 30, but was recalled two weeks later.
Since then, Vientos has become a steady presence in the Mets' lineup. He hit .291/.347/.549 with 12 home runs in the first half and .250/.309/.495 with another 12 long balls in the second half. His season-long 140 OPS+ underscores his offensive impact.
He ranks in the 86th percentile in batting run value and the 92nd in barrel rate. His defense has also improved significantly since spring training, solidifying his spot as the everyday third baseman after Baty was sent down on May 31.
On Sept. 6, Vientos homered twice against the Reds, including his second walk-off shot of the season, extending the Mets' winning streak to eight games.
While NL MVP candidate Francisco Lindor gets much of the credit for lifting the Mets from their 22-33 start, Vientos has quietly been an indispensable piece in their Wild Card push. Despite flying under the radar nationally, his contributions have been crucial.
As of Tuesday, the Mets lead the Atlanta Braves by a game for the third-and-final NL Wild Card spot. With a pivotal three-game series against Atlanta looming on Sept. 24—and Lindor absent from Tuesday’s lineup (back injury) —the Mets will be counting on a few more clutch hits from their rising corner infielder.