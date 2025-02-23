Mets' Infielder Nick Madrigal leaves Spring Training game in first inning
The New York Mets' infield depth is being tested already, and it's only their second day of spring training games.
On Sunday, in a split-squad game against the Washington Nationals, utility infielder Nick Madrigal exited the contest in the bottom of the first inning; he had only been in the field for six batters. Madrigal, playing shortstop, charged a slow roller from Washington's Luis Garcia Jr., and uncorked an awkward throw to first base while falling to the ground. He was swiftly replaced by Wyatt Young at shortstop.
Although the Mets have yet to provide an update on the 27-year-old, who signed a one-year contract with them earlier in the offseason, any potential injury sustained would be non-contact. The play itself is a difficult one for most infielders (especially with Madrigal fielding the ball bare-handed), but nothing out of the ordinary, which further increases the concern of a non-contact injury.
Madrigal is entering his sixth major league season after spending his first five in the Windy City, playing for both the White Sox and Cubs. Known for his aggressive hitting approach and high contact rates, the infielder owns a .274/.323/.344 slash line with four home runs, 77 RBI, 96 runs scored, an 88 wRC+, and 2.6 fWAR.
The Mets looked at Madrigal as a potential replacement for fan-favorite infielder Jose Iglesias, who was a key spark plug for the 2024 squad. Despite Iglesias's impressive season, his age (35), limited roster flexibility, and numbers that far eclipsed his career norms have dissuaded New York from pursuing a reunion. If Madrigal is hurt, however, perhaps the Mets can turn to Iglesias again.
New York has significant competition for the utility infield role; potential candidates included three young prospects in Luisangel Acuña, Brett Baty, and Ronny Mauricio, as well as Madrigal. Mauricio is out of the race due to his recovery from a torn ACL, so depending on later reports on Madrigal, the job will likely be decided between Acuña and Baty.