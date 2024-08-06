Mets' Injured Ace Could Still Return This Season
New York Mets ace Kodai Senga has had what seems to be a cursed 2024 season.
The 31-year-old Japanese sensation suffered a right shoulder strain in late February that kept him out of Spring Training and the start of the Mets' 2024 campaign. He then dealt with triceps inflammation while recovering from that shoulder injury, which delayed his return even further.
Senga finally made his MLB debut against the Atlanta Braves on July 26 — and was forced to exit the start in the sixth inning after straining his calf.
One day later, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said that Senga's left calf strain was “high grade," and added, “It's fair to say that [Senga is] pretty much done for the regular season." Because most Mets fans were upset about this brutal development, the fact that Mendoza explicitly said Senga was done for the "regular" season rather than the entire year was largely overlooked.
But a Tuesday report from MLB.com's Anthony DiComo suggests that Mendoza's wording was intentional.
"Senga is almost certainly done for the regular season due to a strained left calf," DiComo wrote. "At most, he could come back for a lone start at the end of the year, but even that feels like a long shot at this point.
"What isn’t implausible is the idea that Senga might return for the postseason," he added. "His progress over the next six weeks will go a long way toward determining his chances to return in October and, in turn, the Mets’ odds of making a deep run."
Senga potentially returning in the playoffs would be massive for the Mets. Of course, New York must make the playoffs for his return to become relevant.