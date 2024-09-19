Mets' Injured Starter Still Hoping to Make it Back Before Regular Season Ends
New York Mets starting pitcher Paul Blackburn is progressing in his rehab from back tightness as well as leaking spinal fluid.
The 30-year-old righty played catch on Wednesday and is hoping to return next week after getting 10 platelet-rich plasma injections.
Blackburn first landed on the 15-day IL after taking a come backer to the pitching hand in a start against the San Diego Padres on August 23, which resulted in a contusion.
After making a rehab start on September 3, Blackburn was initially scheduled to rejoin the Mets' rotation and start on September 9 against the Toronto Blue Jays. However, his back issues popped up following his rehab outing, further delaying his return.
In the interim, Tylor Megill has done an admirable job in Blackburn's spot in the rotation, compiling a 1.69 ERA in 21.1 innings.
With Megill pitching so well, it's not certain what role Blackburn will have if/when he returns. The Mets have 10 games remaining in the regular season, four against the Phillies to wrap up their final homestand, and then a six-game road trip with three in Atlanta and three in Milwaukee.
The Mets are in a solid place in the NL Wild Card race, holding the tiebreaker over the Arizona Diamondbacks in the second spot and sitting two games ahead of the Braves for the third-and-final position.
Blackburn has made five starts with the Mets this season since coming over at the trade deadline from the Oakland Athletics. The righty has compiled a record of 1-2 with a 5.18 ERA and has struck out 21 while walking seven in 24.1 innings. He could be used out of the bullpen down the stretch and in the playoffs if he can make it back in time.