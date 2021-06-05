Mets Injury Updates: Carrasco, McNeil, Conforto and More

New York Mets manager Luis Rojas provided injury updates on several key players, who will hopefully be back with the club sometime in the near future.

First up was second baseman Jeff McNeil, who is dealing with a strained hamstring. According to Rojas, McNeil is running and is probably a week or two away from starting a rehab assignment, but that timeline is fluid.

Right fielder Michael Conforto on the other hand, who also strained his hamstring on the same day as McNeil, is not as close to returning. Conforto has been hitting and doing some additional baseball activity, per Rojas.

General manager Zack Scott originally set both McNeil and Conforto's target return dates for the end of June. In the very least, this appears to be attainable for McNeil, as long as he avoids any setbacks.

And what about the forgotten man in the rotation? Starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco (hamstring tear) is throwing bullpens on flat ground. He is also working with the Mets' performance staff to build up enough strength in his hamstring to avoid any setbacks once he ramps things up again. However, the Mets have not yet set a date for him to restart a rehab assignment.

The Mets could also be closer to getting some outfield depth back soon. Center fielder Albert Almora Jr. (shoulder) is currently hitting and playing catch. Rojas says Almora will likely begin a rehab assignment soon.

Outfielder Johhneshwy Fargas (shoulder sprain), whose been on the IL since crashing into the wall on May 24, is also progressing well, per Rojas.