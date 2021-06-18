Mets Injury Updates: Nimmo Could Begin Rehab Assignment Next Week, deGrom and Davis

New York Mets manager Luis Rojas provided some positive news on the injury front on Friday.

Outfielder Brandon Nimmo (ligament tear near left index finger) has been taking batting practice and could begin a rehab assignment next week.

Nimmo has not played in a game for the Mets since May 2 after initially being diagnosed with a nerve issue in his finger. However, after seeking a second opinion, it was discovered that Nimmo has a small ligament tear near the base of his left index finger.

Once he received the proper diagnosis, this allowed Nimmo to go through the necessary treatment, which has seen him make significant progress towards a return.

Now, he should be back with the Mets in the coming weeks, as long as he avoids anymore set backs.

As for J.D. Davis (hand sprain), he is still taking dry hacks with a fungo. According to Rojas, the next step is for him to face live pitching in batting practice, but there is still no timetable for him to begin a rehab assignment.

And last but not least, we have our daily update on ace pitcher Jacob deGrom, who is dealing with shoulder soreness. deGrom has continued to go through his normal routine in between starts, which included playing catch on Thursday, and throwing a light side on Friday.

After throwing his side today, deGrom felt good, but the Mets are still taking the day-by-day approach with him.

As Rojas went on to note, the Mets likely will not make a decision on whether deGrom will make his next start or not until his scheduled day on Monday.

The Mets are set to play three double headers over the course of the next week. Left-hander David Peterson will start Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader with Game 2's starter still TBA. But Rojas hinted that they could use an opener in the second game.

Pitchers Yennsy Diaz and Jerad Eickhoff are on New York's Taxi Squad this weekend in D.C.