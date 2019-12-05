Mets’ J.D. Davis Talks About the Astros’ Alleged Sign Stealing Tactics

Third baseman and leftfielder J.D. Davis discussed about what’s happening with the Astros’ Alleged Sign Stealing Tactics, stating that he’s not expecting a inquisition.

“I have no idea, I was kind of the freshman among the seniors,” Davis said to NY Post. “I have no idea what was going on or what’s really happening. That is MLB’s investigation.”

For those who don’t know, 30 teams were informed of a new protocol, which includes losing draft picks, after the day baseball commissioner Rob Manfred made a divulged announcement after the Red Sox-Yankees Apple Watch scandal in 2017. The Astros used an illegal, electronic sign-stealing system at their game against the White Sox.

“I take myself seriously. I do,” Manfred said. “I think that when this began to bubble up during the ’17 season, I looked backward at how the issue had been dealt with. … I wrote what I wrote because I did not believe that the disciplines that had been handed out in the past were in line with the significance of the issues that we were dealing with. So I do view [the public statement] as a line of demarcation.”

Last season, the Mets drafted Davis from the Astros. Davis had limited plays while being with the Astros right before the alleged incidents in 2017.

“I wasn’t aware of anything and even if there was I wish I would have known, because I batted only .180 or .200 or something like that, but I really have no clue.”