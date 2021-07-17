Mets' Jacob deGrom Dealing With Right Forearm Tightness

Mets ace Jacob deGrom is dealing with right forearm tightness. Find out what this means for his status moving forward.

Things have seemingly gone from bad-to-worse in Mets land in the span of the past 24 hours.

After placing shortstop Francisco Lindor on the IL with a Grade 2 right oblique strain, it was also revealed that a vital member of the Mets' pitching staff is dealing with a new injury as well.

Just when you thought the coast was clear regarding Mets ace Jacob deGrom, who looked like his injury issues were finally in the rearview, the right-hander is now experiencing right forearm tightness and will not pitch on Monday.

According to manager Luis Rojas, deGrom first felt this tightness while throwing a side session at his home during the All-Star break.

And while deGrom initially brushed it off, he began to feel it again on Friday and was unable to finish his side.

DeGrom underwent an MRI last night, which showed no structural damage, per Rojas. But for now, he is undergoing treatment and is not throwing.

The Mets have not yet set a specific day for him to resume baseball activities.

The 33-year-old has already spent one stint on the IL this season with right side soreness. He also dealt with right flexor tendinitis and right shoulder soreness in back-to-back outings in June, but was able to avoid any additional trips to the IL.

When asked if this new forearm issue is related to any of his recent ailments, Rojas confidently confirmed that it is not.

Taijuan Walker will take the mound for the Mets on Sunday in their series finale in Pittsburgh.

As for Monday, the Mets are now in need of a starter and Rojas mentioned Jerad Eickhoff or an opener, as two possible options.