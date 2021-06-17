Sports Illustrated home
Mets' Jacob deGrom Exits Start with Right Shoulder Soreness

New York Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom exited his start on Wednesday night with right shoulder soreness.
Frank Franklin Ii/Associated Press

New York Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom exited his start on Wednesday night with right shoulder soreness.

Sound the alarm.

All of a sudden, the level of concern regarding the health of Mets ace Jacob deGrom is at an all-time high.

deGrom exited his latest start on Wednesday with right shoulder soreness after just three innings.

The right-hander entered the night after exiting his previous start with right flexor tendinitis. And while the ace was confident he could pitch through this initial injury, deGrom was unable to avoid an additional ailment.

Despite having his start cut short, deGrom was magnificent through the first three innings, retiring all nine batters he faced with eight strikeouts (seven consecutive).

deGrom also eclipsed his longest single-season scoreless streak of his career with 25 consecutive shutout innings. And he even drove in another run at the plate for his sixth RBI of the season.

But unfortunately, the Mets will now have to hold their breath once again, as they await further results to find out the severity of deGrom's newest injury.

Sean Reid-Foley replaced deGrom in the top of the fourth with a 3-0 lead over the Cubs.

Stay tuned for further developments regarding deGrom!

