Mets' Jacob deGrom Insists That Elbow Ligament Is 'Perfectly Fine'

Mets ace Jacob deGrom spoke about his elbow injury for the first time in five weeks. Find out what he had to say about his UCL sprain/partial tear.

For the first time in nearly five weeks, Jacob deGrom discussed his elbow injury with reporters on Thursday at LoanDepot park in Miami.

"I know what was said, but my ligament is perfectly fine," deGrom said. "I’ve been throwing. So I wouldn’t be throwing if I had a compromised ligament. That’s the plan, to continue to throw and build up and see where we end up. And that’s all I’m going to say."

As team president Sandy Alderson revealed on Tuesday, deGrom's right elbow inflammation was actually a UCL sprain, which is the lowest form of a partial tear. However, Alderson said the issue has resolved itself and the ligament is fully intact, as deGrom reiterated.

According to manager Luis Rojas, deGrom played catch today and will do so again tomorrow. The plan is to have him throw off the slope "soon." But as Mike Puma of The New York Post reported, the Mets are hoping deGrom can throw off the mound next week.

Following his brief comments, deGrom departed, thus evading further questions about his injury.

As Inside the Mets previously reported, the expectation is that deGrom is 99.9% out for the season, and while there is slim hope that he can make it back before the year ends in the next 22 games, his 2021 campaign is likely finished.

A source also told Inside the Mets that the team is eyeing a simulated game for deGrom in October, if he does in fact miss the rest of the year. This seems like the most realistic avenue at the point, but the Mets are taking it very slow with their prized arm.

And as MLB Insider Jon Heyman said, there is only an "outside chance" that deGrom pitches again this season.

Nido Close To A Return

The Mets are in desperate need of offensive production out of the catching position. Luckily, Tomas Nido (thumb sprain) is nearing a return from the IL.

In fact, Nido could begin a rehab assignment in Syracuse by this weekend, per Rojas.

Since mid-August, Nido has spent two separate stints on the IL due to a sprained left thumb.

"The thumb is better," said Rojas. "He's not feeling much when he makes contact."

McCann Unhappy

One of the biggest plays in Wednesday night's loss occurred in the top of the 10th when Rojas opted to pinch-hit Patrick Mazeika for James McCann with the go-ahead runner standing on third base.

And it's safe to say that McCann was not only surprised, but not too pleased with the decision either.

"Those are the spots you dream of. You want to be in those spots. It was tough," McCann told Tim Healey of Newsday. "In-game, it's a manager's decision. You respect it. We talked about it later."

Following last night's contest, Rojas explained that he didn't like the right-handed matchup against Marlins relief pitcher Anthony Bender's slider.

McCann signed a four-year, $40 million deal with the Mets in the offseason, but he hasn't lived up to his contract in his first campaign in Queens. McCann is slashing an anemic .236/.297/.349 this year.

"It's not the way I would draw it up for my first season in New York," he said. "But that's a spot I want to be in. That's a moment that I want to be up there with an opportunity to help the team win."