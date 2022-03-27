Mets’ Jacob deGrom, Max Scherzer Preview What’s To Come In 2022

Was this a sign of what’s to come during the 2022 season? The Mets sure hope so.

It’s not often that a Grapefruit League game is considered a must-watch event, but the Mets trotted out their pair of aces, Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer, in the same exhibition contest on Sunday.

This sent shockwaves of excitement throughout the fan base and baseball world. And of course, this dominant duo did not disappoint.



First it was deGrom, who worked around a two-out single in the top of the first to strikeout three Cardinals’ hitters in his opening inning of work.

The right-hander picked up two more punch outs across the next two innings, before calling it a day. DeGrom’s final line for the afternoon was three innings, 52-pitches, one run allowed on four hits, and five strikeouts. DeGrom has now struck out 10 batters in five innings during Grapefruit League play.

DeGrom threw a healthy diet of breaking balls on Sunday, which is an area of focus for the ace during exhibition action. DeGrom’s fastball sat between 97-99 mph, and his slider, which produced four out of his five strikeouts, was crisp and clocked in at 92 mph, consistently. The two-time Cy Young Award winner also used his changeup and curveball more than usual, which is a new game plan he has been tinkering with ahead of the regular season.

For the second straight outing, deGrom’s average fastball velocity sat just above 97 mph. Last season, his four-seam averaged 99.2 mph, but deGrom indicated to reporters last week that he’s trying to take some velocity off of his pitches during spring training. DeGrom is coming off a UCL sprain/partial tear in his right elbow, which ended his campaign before the second half of the season began in 2021.

The Mets’ offense scored four-runs for deGrom on an Eduardo Escobar sacrifice-fly, a Tomas Nido two-run home run and a Francisco Lindor solo homer.

After deGrom exited, Scherzer entered. And it did not get any easier for the Cardinals’ bats.

Scherzer made quick work of St. Louis with an eight-pitch scoreless fourth inning. In the following frame, the right-hander picked up his first two strikeouts of the day in another clean inning.

Scherzer tossed four more innings to finish out this contest, sealing a 7-3 Mets’ win. His final line was six innings, 89 pitches, two runs on three hits, and seven strikeouts.

DeGrom and Scherzer, two of the game’s best pitchers, are expected to dominate as the 1-2 punch atop the Mets’ rotation. And Sunday may have brought a sign of what’s to come this season: following each other up with dominant performances. They will not be pitching in the same game in the regular season, albeit Scherzer holds postseason experience as a reliever, but the Mets hope to see similar results when this tandem pitches on back-to-back days in 2022.

Lost in the shuffle of the Mets’ star studded aces, Starling Marte made his Grapefruit League debut on Sunday. Marte, who was dealing with oblique soreness over the last few weeks, logged six innings in right field and had a double in the bottom of the fifth. He later scored on Mark Canha’s RBI bloop single, which extended the Mets’ lead to 5-1.

Lindor homered from both sides of the plate during this contest. He now has 3 long balls and four extra-base hits in spring action. The Mets’ offense had another productive day, scoring a total seven runs in this victory over the Cardinals.