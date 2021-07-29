Sports Illustrated home
Mets' Jacob deGrom Still Without A Timeline To Return

The Mets are taking it slow with their ace Jacob deGrom. And at this point, there is still no timeline for his return. Find out the details.
Author:
Publish date:

The Mets are taking it extra slow with their ace Jacob deGrom, who has been on the IL since July 18 with right forearm tightness.

As of Thursday morning, deGrom threw his second "light side" of the week, and felt "good" afterwards, according to his manager Luis Rojas.

But for now, the Mets have not decided on next steps for him, and have still not mapped out a timeline for his return.

They are instead, taking the "day-to-day" approach with their prized arm, who has dealt with four separate injury scares this year, and is currently serving his second stint on the IL this season as well.

DeGrom was fully shut down from throwing on July 16 and did not resume playing catch until July 22.

The Mets are still mulling whether they will send him out on a rehab assignment before re-joining the club, but the right-hander will first have to ramp up with a "full tilt" bullpen session.

As general manager Zack Scott said recently, they do not expect deGrom's stay on the IL to be for much longer, which is promising news. 

With the Mets scaling the market for depth starters ahead of the trade deadline, they also have Carlos Carrasco (torn hamstring) set to re-join the rotation tomorrow, and recently added lefty Rich Hill. 

For the first time since before the All-Star break, the Mets will finally have a five-man rotation, which buys them a little more time as deGrom continues to make his way back.

