Mets' Jacob deGrom Takes Big Step Towards Return From IL

After receiving a number of positive updates from Mets general manager Zack Scott and manager Luis Rojas regarding injured star pitcher Jacob deGrom (right forearm tightness) earlier in the week, the ace took one giant step towards returning from his second IL stint on Thursday.

As of Tuesday, Scott said they were "not too concerned" and he did not expect deGrom's IL stay to be very long. And Rojas let reporters know that some of the right-hander's tightness had subsided and his range of motion had improved. However, he had not yet begun throwing at this point.

Well, fast forward to this afternoon, where deGrom, who has returned to New York for treatment, was seen playing catch on flat ground at Citi Field, which was caught by MLB Network's ballpark cam.

The two-time Cy Young Award winner initially felt tightness in his right forearm at his home while throwing a side during the All-Star break, and he shook it off at first with little concern. But when the Mets resumed play on July 16, deGrom was unable to finish his side session in Pittsburgh on Friday, which caused the team to place him on the IL for the second time this season.

While today brought an obvious positive sign for deGrom, who has not pitched since July 7, the next test for him will be to throw a bullpen session. And although it is currently uncertain of when that will be, the plan was for deGrom to begin throwing again once his tightness had ceased.

Due to the fact that he was seen playing catch, this could mean that he is getting closer to returning to the Mets' rotation that only has three healthy starters at the moment.

deGrom is eligible to come off the IL on Sunday, and the Mets not only need a starter for that day, but they are also in need of two more arms for their doubleheader on Monday against the Braves.

Will deGrom be able to make one of these starts? That is unclear, but regardless, the Mets should be getting him back soon enough, as long as he remains pain free.

The 33-year-old has had four separate injuries this season, all of which resulted from swinging the bat, per deGrom. But he does not believe his latest ailment was caused by this.

deGrom has dealt with right side soreness, which forced him to go on the IL in May, along with right flexor tendinitis and right shoulder soreness in June.

The Mets are going to be cautious with their prized arm, but are hopeful that he can return at 100% in the near future.