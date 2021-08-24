Mets' Jacob deGrom To Undergo Next MRI On Wednesday

Mets ace Jacob deGrom (right elbow inflammation) is set to undergo another MRI on Wednesday, which will determine if he can begin throwing or not.

The moment of truth is just one day away.

According to Mets acting general manager Zack Scott, ace pitcher Jacob deGrom (right elbow inflammation) is scheduled to receive his next MRI tomorrow on Wednesday, August 25.

This will likely determine whether deGrom's season is over, or if he can resume a throwing program in an attempt to make it back before the year ends.

But with just 38 games left to play, time is running out for deGrom to make a comeback. And after the Mets shifted him to the 60-day IL last week, he cannot return until September 13 at the earliest. And he likely won't return until after this date even if he is able to start ramping up again, per Scott.

However, as Scott said, they aren't considering a shutdown unless there is a legitimate reason to do so, regardless of the timing of the season or the standings.

“Well, I would agree that it is late in the calendar, but I don’t agree that it is necessarily shutdown time," Scott told reporters. "I mean, you shut down a guy because there are real physical reasons to do that. That may present itself, as we start a ramp up, but I think it’s important for us to know, whether he pitches in a big-league game or not, it’s important for us to know where he is at by the end of the season, so that’s not really what we are looking at right now."

While deGrom's previous MRI showed slight improvement two weeks ago, which revealed that some of his inflammation had subsided, he was still recommended to shut things down for an additional two weeks, bringing his timeline to one full month since he last threw a baseball.

Regarding what the Mets want to see in order for deGrom to be cleared to throw, that is up to the doctors, per Scott. But above all else, they are hoping to see similar improvement to the last round of imaging.

"If we see continued improvement like we saw the last time, then the expectation would be to start getting him on a throwing program," said Scott.

"We're basically looking for what clears him from the doctor. I'm not a doctor so I'm not going to pretend to know exactly what that means," Scott said. "But if the doctor says, 'Okay, this is a place where I feel comfortable,' and Dr. Altchek knows Jake better than anyone. He's been looking at in particular, his elbow for a long time, so we trust his judgment when he looks at these things. He'll give us the green light or maybe it'll be a more nuanced conversation than that. We'll wait to see what he sees tomorrow."

Although the Mets are 61-63 as of Tuesday evening and 6.5 games back in the NL East, Scott explained why they still want to see deGrom throw again this year whether they are in the playoff race or not.

"We'll learn about how he's doing physically," said Scott. "It's important for him to be in a good place going into the offseason. That can influence how we set up his offseason plan — what he's going to do in terms of working out, a throwing program, all those types of things."

"You learn a lot about the player whenever he's pitching in competition. There's value there, even if he never gets in a game, just getting up to that point to see how he responds physically. I think we'll learn something that'll help us going forward."

On the bright side, Scott and the Mets stayed firm that they do not have any long-term worries about deGrom's elbow based off the information they possess.

"Yeah, based on the information I have, I'm confident that this is something that — we'll learn more as we go, but obviously if it was something where he was having surgery, we wouldn't be even considering going down this path of ramping him up. There's no reason to believe that unless something changes when we start ramping him up. Right now, I don't have major concerns long-term."

Prior to landing on the IL for the second time this season on July 17, deGrom was having a historic campaign with a 1.08 ERA and 0.55 WHIP in 15 starts. Unfortunately, he has not pitched since July 7, as his stellar season has been derailed by a slew of injuries, and now, the right elbow inflammation could potentially end his campaign altogether.