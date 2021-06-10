Mets' James McCann on Jacob deGrom: 'He Might Be From a Different Planet'

New York Mets catcher James McCann joined The Chris Rose Rotation to discuss what it's like catching two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom.

Jacob deGrom phone home.

The Mets' two-time Cy Young Award winner has certainly pitched like an Extra-Terrestrial this season. deGrom has produced an astounding 0.62 ERA (MLB leader), which is the lowest mark for a pitcher through their first nine-starts to a campaign since 1901.

His catcher James McCann, whose been red hot at the plate lately, has had a front row seat to deGrom's special start from behind it, serving as his regular battery partner. And even McCann thinks deGrom has been out of this world.

"deGrom is on another level," said McCann, who appeared on The Chris Rose Rotation earlier in the week. "He might be from a different planet."

In his latest outing, deGrom shutdown a high-powered Padres' offense by limiting them to just three hits, while striking out 11.

Since returning from the IL on May 25, his velocity has seen an uptick, averaging 100 mph on his fastball in his last two starts.

McCann spoke about deGrom with his former Chicago White Sox teammate in pitcher Lucas Giolitto, who is a rotating co-host to Chris Rose on the Chris Rose Rotation (Presented by Jomboy Media).

Despite Giolitto's plead for McCann to share deGrom's secret formula with him, the catcher says the ace's methods are unparalleled.

"The one thing with Lucas, I remember, he texted me during spring training, like 'I need to get on deGrom's program, what does he do?' And I was like, man, I really don't think that anyone can get on deGrom's program, he feels things and makes adjustments quicker than really any other pitcher I've ever met."

deGrom spent 14 days on the IL in May due to side tightness, which the right-hander believes was sparked by a mechanical issue. But now, he appears to have made the necessary adjustments and is seeing significant results, as he is throwing harder and has allowed only one run in his last 18 innings, while striking out 28.

"I don't know how he does it, but he is so in tune with his mechanics and his release point and what he wants to feel you know, and that's why he's able to make those adjustments so quickly," said McCann.

Given the way he can dial it up to 99-102 mph, McCann and Giolitto compared deGrom's stuff to what you'd see in the famous video game: MLB The Show.

As a result, McCann revealed the frustrations he has witnessed from opposing hitters, who are left scratching their heads in the batters box when trying to figure out how to hit deGrom.

deGrom has certainly had a historical season so far, and he will look to keep this magical run going against the Padres on Friday night, who he will be facing for the second time in six days.