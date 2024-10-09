Mets’ Jeff McNeil Seeks Unconventional Path to Potential NLCS Return
New York Mets’ infielder Jeff McNeil is poised for a potential return from a fractured right wrist that shelved him in early September, but he may have to pursue an unconventional route to secure the rehab at-bats he needs to ramp up.
On Tuesday, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza informed a small group of reporters, including MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo and Mike Puma of the New York Post, that the club is seeking permission from Major League Baseball for McNeil to participate in Arizona Fall League games.
The Arizona Fall League, an offseason league affiliated with MLB, allows teams to send top prospects for further development, particularly if they missed significant time during the regular season. For example, the Mets sent prospects Jett Williams and Drew Gilbert to the league after missing much of the 2024 season with wrist and hamstring issues, respectively.
Typically, the competition does not feature 32-year-olds with seven years of major league experience. However, with the minor league season concluded and the Mets’ spring training facility in Port St. Lucie, Florida, currently threatened by Hurricane Milton, McNeil has limited options for live at-bats and infield reps.
In 129 games this season, McNeil posted a .238/.308/.384 slash line, with 12 home runs, 44 RBI, and 57 runs scored. Before his injury, he served as the starting second baseman, while Jose Iglesias provided depth off the bench.
The two-time All-Star and 2022 NL batting champion resumed baseball activities on Sunday, and is now on the team's taxi squad for their best-of-five NL Division Series against the Philadelphia Phillies. According to Puma, team officials want to see him on his feet for an extended stretch before any potential activation from the injured list, which could happen as soon as the NLCS if the Mets advance.
The Mets took a 2-1 series lead with a 7-2 victory on Tuesday, putting them one win away from their first NLCS appearance since 2015. McNeil worked out at Citi Field with teammates prior to the game. New York will aim to close out the series at home in Game 4, set to begin at 5:08 p.m. ET on Wednesday, with a potential Game 5 slated for Philadelphia on Friday.