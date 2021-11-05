Mets News: Kevin Pillar Becomes A Free Agent, Robinson Cano Back From Restricted List

The Mets' extensive list of free agents just got longer.

On Thursday Nov. 4, MLB Insider Jon Heyman reported that the Mets and Kevin Pillar both opted to decline their options for the 2022 season.

This means Pillar is a free agent and will receive a $1.4 million buyout from the Mets. Although the team declined Pillar's $6.4 million team option, it comes as a bit of a surprise that the veteran outfielder chose to not exercise his $2.9 million player option.

In his lone season with the Mets, Pillar became a folk hero after getting hit in the face with a fastball, and returning to play less than two weeks later.

Pillar initially signed a two-year, $6.5 million deal with the Mets last winter to become their fourth outfielder. However, he wound up starting 78 games due to a slew of injuries on the roster, while accumulating 325 at-bats in the process.

The 32-year-old finished the year with a .231/.255/.415 slash line, to go along with 15 home runs and 47 RBIs.

Now, he will become the 16th Met to hit free agency this offseason, joining: Javier Báez, Michael Conforto, Noah Syndergaard, Marcus Stroman, Aaron Loup, Jeurys Familia, Dellin Betances, Heath Hembree, Jonathan Villar, Rich Hill, Brad Hand, Jose Peraza, Corey Oswalt, Robert Stock and Jose Martinez.

Cano Reinstated

He's baaaack.

That's right, Robinson Cano is done serving his 162-game suspension for PED use and has officially been reinstated from the restricted list, per Joel Sherman of The New York Post.

This means he is once again on the Mets' active roster and a part of their payroll. Cano is 39-years-old and is owed $40.5 million over the next two seasons.

The Mets acquired Cano in a trade with the Seattle Mariners back in 2018, who are paying a mere $7.5 million of his remaining contract.

Cano has not played since the Covid-shortened 2020 season, where he slashed .316/.352/.544 with a .896 OPS, 10 home runs and 30 RBIs in 49 games. He was forced to forfeit his $24 million salary in 2021 due to getting busted for a banned substance. This helped the Mets saved $20.25 million in luxury tax money last season as well.

With the DH potentially coming to the NL as a result of the looming CBA negotiations, Cano seems like an ideal fit in this spot if the Mets choose to keep him. As long as he can still hit, the Mets wouldn't mind having his bat in the lineup if he proves to be productive in the DH role.

Turning To The Dark Side

After letting go of manager Luis Rojas, the Mets granted the rest of their coaching staff permission to pursue other opportunities elsewhere.

Well, earlier in the week, bullpen coach Ricky Bones and third base coach Gary DiSarcina joined the staff of the Mets' NL East rivals in the Washington Nationals.

Bones had been with the Mets organization since 2006 and was their bullpen coach from 2012-2021. As for DiSarcina, he was ex-Mets manager Mickey Callaway's bench coach in 2018, before being re-assigned to third base coach for the last three seasons.

The one coach who the Mets wisely did not allow to leave was pitching coach Jeremy Hefner. The team picked up Hefner's club option last week and he will remain on their staff next season in the same position.