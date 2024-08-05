Mets’ Key Bullpen Piece Takes Positive Step in Rehab
The New York Mets received good news on relief pitcher Dedniel Núñez.
Mets manager Carlos Mendoza provided an update Sunday on the 28-year old Dominican Republic native during his press conference. Núñez, who has been one of New York’s most effective relievers this season, is “feeling better" and started playing catch.
The Mets placed Núñez on the 15-day injured list on July 26, retroactive to July 24 with a right pronator strain injury. He was expected to miss a few weeks. The anticipation now following the better-than-expected news from Mendoza is that he should be back sooner than later.
The Mets currently sit 58-53, eight full games behind the Philadelphia Phillies for first place in the National League East. More importantly in the short term, the Mets have now fallen 1.5 games behind the Arizona Diamondbacks for the final NL Wild Card spot; the other two Wild Card spots are currently held by the Atlanta Braves (60-51) and San Diego Padres (61-52), each two full games up on the Mets entering Monday, August 5.
Núñez, like José Buttó, has been a bright spot in an incredibly up-and-down performing New York bullpen during the 2024 season. In 24 games, Núñez is 2-0 with a 2.43 ERA, 45 strikeouts, allowing just eight walks, and an impressive .930 WHIP across 33.1 innings pitched. The Mets recalled Núñez from Triple-A Syracuse – 13 games, 3-0, 1.38 ERA, 20 K’s, 6 BB, 1.000 WHIP in 13 innings – on May 29 following his Major League debut on April 9 and subsequent optioning.
After dropping two of three games to the Los Angeles Angels (49-63) this past weekend, the Mets’ bullpen could certainly use a boost. At his best, Núñez provides consistent swing-and-miss type of stuff, and potential length, which will be needed down the stretch into September. On June 12, he retired all seven batters he faced, recording a career-high five strikeouts in 2 1/3 innings against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field.
Looking ahead, Núñez, currently on a one-year league minimum $740,000 contract, would be a cost-effective bullpen option for the Mets to retain in 2025. With a 0.7 WAR and fWAR of 0.8, highest among Mets relievers who had yet to make a start, he should be prioritized.
New York continues a 10-game road trip with a makeup game Monday against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium. From there, the Mets will visit the Colorado Rockies (41-72) for three games at Coors Field then the Seattle Mariners (59-54, currently first place in the American League West) at T-Mobile Park before returning home to Flushing.