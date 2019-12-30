Amazin' Clubhouse
Mets leave behind a decade they'd like to forget

Rick Laughland

As we embark on a new decade, the 2010's will be one the Mets will be glad to move on from. Aside from an improbable run to the 2015 fall classic, the past decade wasn't too forgiving to the Amazin's. 

The team finished with a 792-827 record season record over the past ten years and won 80-plus games just three times over that span. 

Believe it or not, the decade started with Jerry Manuel managing the team to a 79-83 record before getting ousted. Terry Collins served as the team's manager from 2011-2017 before Mickey Callaway took over for the 2018 and 2019 campaigns. 

Collins guided the team to its only two playoff apperances in the 2010s and produced a 8-7 playoff record and NL Pennant. While it's been 33 years since the Amazin's finished on top of the baseball world, Mets fans are hoping the next decade will bring an end to that championship drought. 

