Mets Legend Darryl Strawberry: 'Today Means More Than Ever'
The day has finally come for a New York Mets legend.
On Saturday, June 1, Darryl Strawberry received the greatest honor an athlete can get: a number retirement ceremony. However, Strawberry was especially grateful to witness the honor after fighting for his life earlier this year.
Back in March, Strawberry successfully recovered from a massive heart attack, showing the resilience and fortitude that made him a beloved icon of New York.
"It means more than ever to be able to be here," Strawberry said to the media before his ceremony. "I came close to losing my life. I'm sitting here today because it's a gift from the Lord, and I don't take that for granted. But I'm here, and I'm grateful, here to celebrate, with so many of you that I've known for a long time. And I appreciate life even more now."
Strawberry had dealt with health problems before - during his playing career, he battled drug addiction and colon cancer. But such experiences made him a fighter, which he believes is what he needed to get to this point in his life.
Spending eight years in Queens, the now 62-year-old hit 252 home runs, accumulated 35.5 fWAR, and won a World Series championship in 1986. But it's more than just those great numbers that made Strawberry one of the greatest players to wear a Mets uniform; it was that fighting spirit and ability to overcome adversity that allowed Strawberry to not only continue his playing career, but live his life to the fullest.
And now, the Mets are acknowledging Strawberry as the warrior that he is with a truly humbling honor.