Mets' LHP Thomas Szapucki To Undergo Season-Ending Surgery

The Mets lost another pitcher to a season-ending injury. This time, it was left-handed prospect Thomas Szapucki.

According to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, left-handed pitcher Thomas Szapucki will undergo season-ending ulnar nerve transposition surgery.

Szapucki, who is the Mets' 10th ranked prospect, made his major league debut on June 30 in a 20-2 blowout loss to the Atlanta Braves. The lefty tossed 3.2 innings in relief and gave up six runs in his lone big-league appearance.

Unfortunately, this surgery is nothing new for Mets pitchers of both the past-and-present. Szapucki joins Jacob deGrom, Steven Matz and Zack Wheeler, who have all undergone the same procedure in their careers. This is common for hurlers, who have received Tommy John surgery in the past like Szapucki (2018) and the latter three arms.

As DiComo went on to note, Szapucki is expected to be ready by spring training in 2022.