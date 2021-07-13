Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
News
Search

Mets' LHP Thomas Szapucki To Undergo Season-Ending Surgery

The Mets lost another pitcher to a season-ending injury. This time, it was left-handed prospect Thomas Szapucki.
Author:
Publish date:

The Mets pitching depth took another hit on Tuesday.

According to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, left-handed pitcher Thomas Szapucki will undergo season-ending ulnar nerve transposition surgery.

Szapucki, who is the Mets' 10th ranked prospect, made his major league debut on June 30 in a 20-2 blowout loss to the Atlanta Braves. The lefty tossed 3.2 innings in relief and gave up six runs in his lone big-league appearance.

Unfortunately, this surgery is nothing new for Mets pitchers of both the past-and-present. Szapucki joins Jacob deGrom, Steven Matz and Zack Wheeler, who have all undergone the same procedure in their careers. This is common for hurlers, who have received Tommy John surgery in the past like Szapucki (2018) and the latter three arms.

As DiComo went on to note, Szapucki is expected to be ready by spring training in 2022.

Mets No. 10 ranked pitching prospect Thomas Szapucki
News

Mets' LHP Thomas Szapucki To Undergo Season-Ending Surgery

The Mets finished the first half of the season in first-place in the NL East at 47-40.
News

Mets' First Half: Weighing The Good And The Bad

Mets' Pete Alonso set a single-round record with 35 home runs in the opening round of the Home Run Derby.
News

Mets' Pete Alonso Captures Second-Straight Home Run Derby Crown

Mets took Canadian pitcher Calvin Ziegler with their first pick on Day two of the MLB draft.
News

Mets Select Seven Pitchers On Day 2 Of MLB Draft

New York Mets pitcher Carlos Carrasco
News

Mets' Carlos Carrasco Set To Make First Rehab Start On Thursday

New York Mets general manager Zack Scott
News

Report: Mets Make Front Office Promotions Following Impressive First Half

The Mets selected right-handed pitcher Kumar Rocker out of Vanderbilt with the 10th overall pick in the MLB draft.
News

Mets Draft Vanderbilt RHP Kumar Rocker No. 10 Overall

The Mets' promising first half ended in bittersweet fashion with a blown five-run lead against the Pirates.
News

Mets Blow Five-Run Lead To Pirates; First Half Ends On Sour Note