Mets Linked To One Of Top Hurlers Available With Trade Deadline Looming
The New York Mets should be looking to add this summer with the playoffs being a real possibility.
New York has completely turned its season around and doesn't necessarily need to make a major splash offensively or in the starting rotation. The Mets have talent all across the roster but the bullpen is a weak spot.
The Mets have been able to turn things around despite a struggling bullpen but that could change in the near future. There will be plenty of options out there who could help the Mets and they were listed as a possible landing spot for Miami Marlins star closer Tanner Scott by The Athletic's Aaron Gleeman and Tim Britton.
"By FanGraphs' WAR, the best reliever in baseball since the start of the 2023 season? That would be Tanner Scott, with an ERA hovering around 2.00 in that time and a strikeout rate approaching one-third of opposing hitters," Gleeman and Britton said. "The lefty's stuff has never been in doubt; it's always been about how many free passes he'd hand out along the way. He suppressed those walks better last year than this year, his rate climbing close to 15 percent again. Potential landing spots: Baltimore Orioles, Los Angeles Dodgers, (and) New York Mets."
Scott has been lights-out this season and has a 1.27 ERA so far this season in 41 games played. Miami clearly is going to rebuild and Scott will be traded. The Mets should give them a call as fast as possible.
More MLB: Astros Called Possible Landing Spot For Mets Superstar In Unlikely Move