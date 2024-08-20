Mets Listed As No. 2 Landing Spot For Superstar For 'Entertainment Factor'
The New York Mets are going to be a team to watch out for this winter.
New York has been a pleasant surprise this season and is right in the mix for a National League Wild Card spot. There certainly is a chance that the Mets will make a run at a playoff spot this season. No matter what happens, though, the Mets should be even better in 2025.
The Met's payroll will get much easier to work with this upcoming offseason and it has been speculated that New York is going to be willing to spend big to bring in at least one star.
It's too early to know if the Mets will be able to get a deal done, but New York has been heavily linked to New York Yankees superstar Juan Soto.
He will be the best player available on the open market and could completely transform the Mets' lineup for years to come. New York continues to be mentioned as a fit and FanSided's Terrence Jordan listed the Mets as the second-best landing spot for Soto for the "entertainment factor."
"Call the Mets whatever you will, just don't ever call them boring," Jordan said. "What other franchise could successfully bring Grimace back into mainstream popular culture? No other team toes the line between potential juggernauts, total weirdos, and utter laughingstocks like the Amazins do. Would Soto break the home run record if he wore blue and orange, or would he take a bad step off a subway platform and never be seen again? Only the Mets could inspire such questions.
"Mets owner Steve Cohen is the richest owner in baseball, but despite his best efforts, he's been unable to convince the best players in the game to take his money...Successfully poaching Soto from the crosstown Yankees would make up for past misses and then some. Soto has already proven that he can get it done in New York, but if wins a title with the Yankees, he'd be another name on a long list. Deliver a championship to Flushing and he would become a legend."
If the Mets could land Soto in free agency, they immediately would be considered among the top contenders in the National League.
More MLB: Red-Hot Mets Slugger Called Most 'Overlooked' Player In NL East