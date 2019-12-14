Mets log jam in starting rotation means someone is the odd man out

One look at the Mets projected starting rotation and it becomes pretty clear that Brodie Van Wagenen probably is not done making moves.

Jacob deGrom, Noah Syndergaard, Marcus Stroman, Rick Porcello, Michael Wacha, and Steven Matz headline the team's starters. Both Wacha and Porcello signed with the team under the stipulation that they would be at the backend of the rotation.

That means Matz could be the odd man out, or a likely trade candidate that could bring the Mets additional outfield or bullpen help.

Josh Hader or Starling Marte anyone?

The other possibility is Van Wagenen truly making an unpopular move by trading away Syndergaard, but that's not a very likely scenario at this point.

The Mets' GM has stated that the bullpen is now strengthened by virtue of Seth Lugo and Robert Gsellman returning to their rightful place as part of the relief staff.

If Van Wagenen feels that the bullpen is all set and ready to go, he probably has another thing coming. New York will need reinforcements and unless Carlos Beltran is God's gift to baseball that David Wright swears he is, the team has a plethora of question marks in the bullpen.

Unloading Jeurys Familia's contract along with Jed Lowrie's becomes Van Wagenen's next task. The team has already reached a settlement with Yoenis Cespedes stemming from his "non-horse" related injury that he suffered on his ranch that sidelined him for the entire 2019 campaign.

While a tranisition to a new majority in Steve Cohen is in the works, the Mets front office is mindful of staying under the luxury tax threshold.

So while it's anticipated the Mets will be big spenders in the year's to come under Cohen's leadership, juggling a stacked starting rotation, erratic bullpen and moving some bloated contracts will need to be part of Van Wagenen's marching orders in the weeks to follow.