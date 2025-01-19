Mets Lose Top Reliever Target Tanner Scott to Dodgers
Throughout the MLB offseason, there have been rumblings about the New York Mets' apparent interest in acquiring elite left-handed reliever Tanner Scott, who pitched for the Miami Marlins and San Diego Padres in 2024.
However, it was reported by Pat Ragazzo of On SI on January 17 that Scott was seeking a four-year, $80 million deal in free agency. This appears to have been too steep of an asking in the eyes of New York's front office, as they quickly pivoted away from pursuing Scott and instead signed former Atlanta Braves reliever AJ Minter to a two-year, $22 million deal.
If there was one team that didn't need Scott, it was the Los Angeles Dodgers. They have already had an impeccable offseason that has included them signing starters Blake Snell and Roki Sasaki.
Alas, that wasn't going to keep the 2024 World Series Champions from improving their super-team, as it was announced on X January 19 by MLB.com Senior National Reporter & MLB Network Insider Mark Feinsand that, "BREAKING: Tanner Scott and the Dodgers have agreed to a four-year, $72 million deal, per source."
It seems Scott was ultimately willing to tamp down his initial asking price of $80 million in order to sign with Los Angeles.
In addition to the Dodgers getting one of baseball's best relievers, they also solved the issue of Scott being star slugger Shohei Ohtani's kryptonite.
Scott faced Ohtani four times in the 2024 postseason and struck him out all four times. And in 14 career plate appearances against Scott, Ohtani has just one hit and has struck out seven times.
Now that's another problem that the Dodgers no longer have to worry about.
Despite the fantastic offseason the Mets have amassed, the Dodgers expanding their empire continues to steal headlines.