Mets' Luis Guillorme Lands On IL For 2nd Time This Season; Brandon Nimmo's Status Uncertain

The injury bug reared it's ugly head again over the weekend as Mets infielder Luis Guillorme landed on the IL with a hamstring strain, and Brandon Nimmo is dealing with a hamstring issue as well.

The Mets lost another key member of the "bench mob" over the weekend.

Infielder Luis Guillorme, who missed eight weeks in the first half with a strained oblique, hit the IL on Sunday for the second time this season with a strained hamstring.

Guillorme appeared to pull up lame after coming home to score the tying run from second base on Dom Smith's RBI single in the bottom of the ninth inning in Saturday's win.

And yesterday, manager Luis Rojas confirmed that's when Guillorme first felt the issue. As Rojas went on to note, the infielder has a Grade 1.5 hamstring strain and there is no timetable for his return at the moment.

Guillorme is slashing .293/.406/.345 with one home run and four RBIs in 56 games this season. With Francisco Lindor out with a strained oblique, Guillorme, Jonathan Villar and Jose Peraza were initially handling the shortstop duties in his absence.

Luckily, the Mets went out and acquired Javier Baez at the trade deadline, who will be starting at short everyday until Lindor gets back. Had the Mets not gotten Baez, they'd be down to only one option in Jonathan Villar, as Peraza (broken finger) and Guillorme have since landed on the IL.

Nimmo Update

Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo is also dealing with a "pinch" in his left hamstring, which popped up after he made a diving catch in center field in the ninth inning on Friday night.

This ailment kept Nimmo out of the starting lineup for the remainder of the Mets' series with the Reds, however, he was able to pinch-hit on Sunday.

While Nimmo is trending in the right direction, his status for Monday is still unknown.

"We'll check with the performance staff," said Rojas of Nimmo's chances of being in the Mets' lineup on Monday. "They gave the OK after we talked this morning. I went in there and they gave the OK. They were running tests out on the field, here in the cage, and he exceeded all the expectations. They were comfortable with him just being off the bench. So after probably getting out of the Zoom room here, I'll check. But I know this is going to take me probably till tomorrow and see how he feels tomorrow."

"And if they're comfortable with him starting a game and doing everything he has to do -- from breaking to a ball in center field, from getting on base, from going first to third -- all the different things that we need him to do in a game, in order to win and for him to impact it. So we'll wait and see how they feel about it tomorrow."

The hope is, that Nimmo, who missed two months from May 3-July 2 with a small ligament tear near his left index finger, can avoid another trip to the IL.

Overall, the 27-year-old has been a spark plug out of the leadoff spot for the Mets, slashing .296/.425/.408 with a .833 OPS.