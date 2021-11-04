Mets Made A Play For Long-Time Yankees Executive Jean Afterman

With the Mets set to interview Boston Red Sox executive vice president and assistant general manager Raquel Ferreira, they also made an attempt to speak with another prominent female executive in the baseball world.

And this individual also happens to work for their crosstown rivals in the New York Yankees as well.

That's right, according to SNY's Andy Martino, the Mets asked for permission to speak with long-time Yankees senior vice president and assistant GM Jean Afterman.

However, Afterman declined their request, instead opting to stay in the Bronx, which shouldn't come as a surprise.

The Mets were not very optimistic that Afterman would bolt from the Yankees, but felt it was necessary to at least inquire.

Afterman took over as assistant GM of the Yankees back in 2001, replacing now Miami Marlins GM Kim Ng, who left for the Los Angeles Dodgers front office at the time.

She is also credited for bringing 2009 World Series MVP Hideki Matsui over from Japan.

The 64-year-old is one of the most highly respected and influential figures in all of sports, and her lack of interest in running the Mets' baseball department pretty much signals that she has no intention of ever leaving the Yankees at this point in her career.

In addition to Afterman, the Mets have also shown interest in former Angels GM and Yankees assistant GM Billy Eppler who is currently working for WME agency, but no interview has been setup between the two sides as of yet.