Mets Make a Decision on Kodai Senga's Next Step, Return in Near Future
The New York Mets are looking towards adding a major piece to the top of their starting rotation in the near future, and it won't be from a trade acquisition.
The Mets, currently 49-46 on the year, a team that has been deprived of pitching all season, plan on having their coveted ace, Kodai Senga, continue his ramp-up period in the minor leagues and if all goes well, the 31-year-old could make his well-anticipated season debut during New York’s first home stand of the second0half, which begins next Friday, July 26 vs. the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field.
“Senga’s next start will most likely be with Triple-A Syracuse (which also returns from its break this weekend), not in the majors, a person familiar with the Mets’ plans said Wednesday,” according to Tim Healey of Newsday.
“But the right-hander nonetheless is nearing his season debut, which could be as soon as late next week, when the Mets host Atlanta.”
Senga, who went 12-7 in 29 starts last season with a 2.98 ERA, to earn his first career All-Star nod, and second place honors for the National League Rookie of the Year Award, has been sidelined since Spring Training due to a strained right shoulder before suffering a May setback of nerve inflammation in his right triceps.
Senga finally began a rehab assignment on July 3 and has since made three minor league starts. In said outings; one which came in High-A with the Brooklyn Cyclones, and two in Triple-A with the Syracuse Mets, Senga compiled a 0.90 ERA over 10 innings with 12 strikeouts to go along with a 0.80 WHIP. Furthermore, he increased his pitch count each time out from approximately 35 to 52 and 66 in his latest start. The Mets want their ace to reach 75-80 pitches before activating him from the IL.
Prior to the 2023 season, the Mets signed Senga to a five-year, $75 million deal, knowing the underlying injury history that the Japanese native endured, as did several other organizations. They received one healthy All-Star campaign from the righty in year-one, but he missed the entire first-half of 2024.
As Senga continues to wrap up his rehab assignment, with likely one more outing to go before returning, the Mets open up the second half of their season on Friday with a one game lead in the third and final NL Wild Card spot. Having Senga back will surely help them push for a postseason berth.