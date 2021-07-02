Mets Make A Flurry Of Roster Moves: Nimmo, Familia, Nido, Stroman Activated

The New York Mets made a flurry of roster moves on Friday ahead of their Fourth of July Weekend Subway Series showdown with the Yankees.

Outfielder Brandon Nimmo, backup catcher Tomas Nido and relief pitcher Jeurys Familia were all activated from the 10-day Injured List, while Marcus Stroman was reinstated from the bereavement list.

As a result, the Mets optioned catcher Patrick Mazeika, infielder Travis Blankenhorn and left-handed pitcher Thomas Szapucki to Triple-A Syracuse.

Nimmo is in the lineup tonight, batting leadoff and playing center field. And according to Luis Rojas, Stroman will be ready to make his next scheduled start tomorrow against the Yankees.

The Mets also placed left-handed pitcher David Peterson (right side soreness) on the IL retroactive to July 1. Peterson will miss his next start, as the Mets wait on the results of the imaging he received earlier today, per Rojas.

Rojas went on to provide some additional promising news that infielder Jonathan Villar will play all nine innings in Syracuse tonight and if all goes well, the team will activate him on Saturday or Sunday.

DeGrom Takes Home Pitcher Of The Month

In other news, Mets ace Jacob deGrom was named the National League Pitcher of the Month for June.

Despite dealing with two different injuries, deGrom did not miss a start, accumulating a 3-0 record, to go along with a 0.67 ERA, 0.44 WHIP and 40 strikeouts in 27 innings across five starts.

This marks the second time deGrom has taken home this award in his career, winning it this past April, as well.