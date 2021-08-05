Mets Manager Luis Rojas Calls Much-Needed Team Meeting

Having lost three straight games and five of their last six, Mets manager Luis Rojas called a much-needed team meeting ahead of their Wednesday evening contest with the Marlins.

According to Rojas, the Mets took the time to re-connect with each other and get back to the basics, which helped get them to this point, as a first-place team dating back to early-May.

“I had a little talk with them," Rojas told reporters before the Mets' third game of their series with the Marlins at LoanDepot Park. "We talked a little bit about hitting before then, and yeah, I had a little talk with the team. Nothing like a rah-rah meeting or anything. It’s just getting connected as the family we are."

Part of the discussion included the Mets' offensive woes that have seen them get into a number of early deficits as of late.

“Let’s keep trusting, let’s have fun out there, all those things. Not being repetitive, but just bringing up some points of us maybe falling behind in games early, what does that mean? There are different games out there, but our attitudes don’t change. It felt kind of (along) those themes, and it was all good. It was a really good talk amongst us."

After losing three straight, the Mets' lead in the NL East is down to just 1.5 games, which is their slimmest margin since May 26.

But Rojas doesn't see his team wavering, despite their current rut. The faith is still there, even though the Mets have gone 8-11 since the All-Star break.

“I think the guys are out there working hard,” Rojas said. “I mean, we’re in August, so I don’t think everyone’s 100 percent, but they’re playing hard. They’re giving their everything right now for the team. I did feel like we got quiet for a bit yesterday in the dugout, but that changed really quick, because I think a lot of guys have the ability to pick up each other in the dugout and a lot of guys have the ability to bounce back."

“Some things happen on the field that we don’t expect. This game is unpredictable at times, and we’ve got to know that. As humans, sometimes you get caught and you have your share of emotions, but that’s why I say that this is a special group, because they pick each other up.”

Rojas admitted that the team misses star shortstop Francisco Lindor's (oblique strain) presence, who has begun fielding, running and hitting off a tee, but is still about 2-4 weeks away. However, they still have Javier Baez, along with a lineup that features several capable hitters.

The Mets' pitching staff, which carried them throughout the first half, has also tapered off with a 5.79 ERA since the All-Star break, entering the night. But it starts with the offense, and the hope is, that Rojas' appropriately timed meeting will help their bats slow things down and get back on track.