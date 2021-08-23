August 23, 2021
Mets' Marcus Stroman Continues To Pitch Like An Ace In deGrom's Absence

With Jacob deGrom on the shelf, Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman has stepped up to pitch like an ace as of late.
With Jacob deGrom on the IL since the All-Star break, the Mets have been missing the true ace of their rotation for the entirety of the second half.

Luckily, Marcus Stroman has stepped up to pitch like a No. 1 starter as of late.

And on Sunday, he tossed his second straight impressive performance against the Dodgers' high-powered offense.

Stroman hurled six innings, while only allowing two runs on four hits, and striking out six batters versus the mighty Dodgers.

The right-hander helped lead the Mets to an important 7-2 victory to avoid getting swept by Los Angeles. His ERA now stands at 2.85 (eighth best in NL) through 26 starts. 

His one bump in the road came in the bottom of the fourth when Cody Bellinger ripped a two-run single to pull the Dodgers within a run, However, Stroman's received some rare run support yesterday, as the return of Javier Báez injected new life into the Mets' lineup. 

As a result, the 30-year-old Stroman notched the win to improve to 9-12 on the year. Despite a stellar campaign, Stroman's record is a victim of a lack of run support this season.

Before the Mets acquired Stroman at mid-season back in 2019, he was known for being a big game pitcher, and now we are starting to see why. Stroman's latest strong outing came five days after throwing a season-high 114 pitches across seven innings, where he allowed three runs to the San Francisco Giants (best record in baseball) earlier in the week,

With the Mets' season on life support after plummeting from first to third place and seven games back of the Braves in the NL East, Stroman has still been their most dominant pitcher during this stretch, whether his offense backs him up or not.

Stroman holds a 3.12 ERA and 28 strikeouts in his last 23.1 innings. He has also given his taxed bullpen some much-needed length, pitching into the sixth inning in five of his last seven starts.

With Stroman set to become a free-agent after the season concludes, his stock is rising, and given the way he has pitched this year, the Mets might not let him out the door this winter.

If anything, Stroman's dominance is substantially magnified in deGrom's absence. And with deGrom on the shelf and his return looking bleak, Stroman is undeniably the current ace of the Mets' rotation. 

