Mets' Marcus Stroman refuses to break workout routine amidst coronavirus pandemic

Some athletes have an indominable will and desire to work and strive for greatness. You can add Marcus Stroman's name to that short list. The Mets projected No. 3 starter is working tirelessly and not breaking his routine despite the MLB shutdown and Mets' minor league camp closing in Port St. Lucie.

"Never taking time off," Stroman wrote. "Staying on routine and preparing for season daily. This period of time is perfect to get ahead...not fall behind. I'll be working working as usual. Hopefully see all of y'all around the country at ballparks sooner rather than later. Stay safe and healthy!"

The layoff will have a deletorious impact on most of the league as the federal mandate of avoiding gatherings of 10 or more people and the shelter in place guidelines set forth in certain cities throughout the United States has made training virtually impossible for Mets' players.

The Amazin's, along with 29 other MLB teams are in limbo as the world at large waits out the pandemic to run its course. The United States can go one of two directions: that of Italy where the virus has spread out of control, or that of South Korean that put the right social distancing measures in place early on to minimize the spread of the virus.

As the Mets look to take the proper precautions to get this country through a difficult time, Stroman is doing his best to stay active, while maintaining social distancing directives handed down by the federal government.