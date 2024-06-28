Mets May Change Plans Now With Trade Deadline Coming According To Insider
The New York Mets at one point seemed like they could hold a firesale this summer.
It seemed like a sell-off was almost expected after a rough start to the season, but June has been completely different for the Mets.
New York has looked much better this month and currently sits at .500 with a 39-39 record. The Mets are in contention for a postseason spot and a solid trade deadline could help put them over the top.
All in all, the perception around the team has completely shifted. New York has plenty of talent on the roster and now many are saying the club should consider ways to add this summer, rather than selling.
The New York Post's Jon Heyman even said the Mets were thinking of selling, but things may have changed now.
"The Mets were once thinking to sell," Heyman said. "But now they should only be a buyer, especially of relievers."
If the Mets do end up buying and looking to add some help to the bullpen, there will be plenty of options out there who could help. The biggest bullpen arms who have been discussed have been Miami Marlins closer Tanner Scott, Oakland Athletics fireballer Mason Miller, and Chicago White Sox flamethrower Michael Kopech.
New York seems to be in a significantly better place and landing some help for the bullpen could be all the team needs to make it back to the playoffs.
The trade deadline is just about a month away but if the Mets keep on winning, it will just make everything easier.
