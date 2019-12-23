Mets need to say 'No' to Nolan Arenado trade with Rockies

The last thing the Mets need right now is another bloated contract for an infielder, just ask Brodie Van Wagenen how the Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz trade worked out.

In order for the Mets to acquire the perennial All-Star, they'd likely need to part with a combination of top prospects and promising young players like Jeff McNeil, Dominic Smith, and Brandon Nimmo.

New York is rumored to be in the mix for acquiring Colorado's standout player, but Van Wagenen should turn a cold shoulder if the Rockies come calling.

The Amazin's next task should be fortifying their bullpen, not getting consumed with adding more contracts and purging an already weakened farm system. If the Mets are going to part ways with Nimmo, McNeil or Smith, they'd need to do so for a light-out reliever, not a five-tool third baseman.

While rumblings are the Mets still have splashy move yet to make during the hot stove period, they should keep things moving and not trade away any more assets even if it means acquiring a superstar infielder.