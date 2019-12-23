Amazin' Clubhouse
Mets need to say 'No' to Nolan Arenado trade with Rockies

Rick Laughland

The last thing the Mets need right now is another bloated contract for an infielder, just ask Brodie Van Wagenen how the Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz trade worked out. 

In order for the Mets to acquire the perennial All-Star, they'd likely need to part with a combination of top prospects and promising young players like Jeff McNeil, Dominic Smith, and Brandon Nimmo. 

New York is rumored to be in the mix for acquiring Colorado's standout player, but Van Wagenen should turn a cold shoulder if the Rockies come calling. 

The Amazin's next task should be fortifying their bullpen, not getting consumed with adding more contracts and purging an already weakened farm system. If the Mets are going to part ways with Nimmo, McNeil or Smith, they'd need to do so for a light-out reliever, not a five-tool third baseman. 

While rumblings are the Mets still have splashy move yet to make during the hot stove period, they should keep things moving and not trade away any more assets even if it means acquiring a superstar infielder. 

Mets post Christmas Tweet video starring 'Polar Bear' Pete Alonso

Rick Laughland

It's the most wonderful time of the year for the New York Mets.

Seth Lugo unhappy with standing in New York Mets starting rotation heading into 2020

Justin Rimpi

Seth Lugo makes feelings known about possibly being frozen out of New York Mets starting rotation in 2020

Yoenis Cespedes says he's 'ready to go out with a bang this year and hit 52 home runs'

Rick Laughland

The Mets slugger appears ready to regain his old form.

Teams Have Reportedly Reached out to the Mets About Yoenis Céspedes’ Availability in a Trade

Michael Natale

The 34-year-old outfielder has not appeared in a game since 2018.

Yoenis Cespedes will forfeit as much as 20MM of 2020 salary after Mets restructure contract

Rick Laughland

The injured outfielder might not factor into the team's long-term plans.

Rick Porcello on Why He Decided to Sign With the Mets

Michael Natale

The veteran starting pitcher signed a one-year/$10 million deal with the New York Mets.

The Mets Reportedly are "Not Likely" to Sign Dellin Betances

Michael Natale

The free agent reliever reportedly seeks a one-year/$10 million deal.

Zack Wheeler Responds to Brodie Van Wagenen's "Value" Comments

Michael Natale

The former New York Mets starting pitcher signed a five-year/$118 million deal with the Philadelphia Phillies.

New York Mets officially lock up Rick Porcello

Justin Rimpi

With the signing of Rick Porcello official, how will he fit into club's starting rotation?

Joe Girardi Felt Like the Mets Were Very Interested in Hiring Him to Be Their Next Manager

Michael Natale

The former New York Yankee manager is now the manager of the Philadelphia Phillies.