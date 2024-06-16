Mets' New Reliever Boosting Team During Impressive Stretch
The New York Mets have been playing well across the past two weeks, and here's one big reason why.
Right-handed reliever Dedniel Núñez has been lights out for the Mets since being recalled from Triple-A Syracuse for the third time this year in the end of May.
Núñez, who was called back up from the minors on May 28, has given up just one run in his last seven appearances across 11.1 innings. In his previous two stints in the majors in 2024, the righty allowed three runs in four relief outings. So, it appears that he was able to figure something out in Syracuse that has helped him unlock a new level.
On the season, Núñez has posted a 2.04 ERA, a 0.74 WHIP and 26 strikeouts in 17.2 innings (11 appearances). The rookie also has four holds, emerging as a reliable late-inning, high-leverage arm. His high-strikeout ability has also played well in correlation to his long relief role as well.
Núñez is young, but not too young at 28-years-old. But keep in mind, most minor leaguers lost a whole season of development due to Covid-19 in 2020, which slowed the expected major league debuts for a number of players.
With the return of closer Edwin Diaz, who looks back to form since coming back from the IL on Thursday, having Núñez as a trust worthy reliever will only continue to help Mets manager Carlos Mendoza navigate the end of games.
In his latest relief appearance, Núñez delivered two scoreless innings to go along with two more strikeouts on Saturday. In the outing before that, he notched five strikeouts in 2.1 shutout innings.
The Mets have been on the rise, and are on the verge of sweeping the San Diego Padres as this article publishes. If they hold their lead on Sunday, the team will be winners of 11 of their last 15 games, sitting just four games under .500 in a tight race for an NL Wild Card spot.