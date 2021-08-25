Mets' Noah Syndergaard Could Begin Rehab Assignment 'This Week'

Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard is getting close to beginning a rehab assignment, which could come later this week.

NEW YORK-- Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard (Tommy John surgery, right elbow inflammation) is knocking on the door of a rehab assignment.

And prior to the Mets-Giants series opener on Tuesday evening, acting general manager Zack Scott provided an official update on Syndergaard's status.

"So Noah, today he threw a touch and feel, mostly to feel through his mechanics," Scott told reporters. "I'm gonna circle up with our performance group and talk through the next steps. Likely expect him to go on a rehab assignment soon. I don't have the specifics of exactly what day, I haven't checked in with him since he threw his touch and feel, so I will do that and we'll determine."

"Most likely, I'd say probably can expect a rehab assignment coming up hopefully this week."

Syndergaard recently threw to live hitters two separate times during the Mets' seven-game road trip on the west coast last week. And with his return looming, the right-hander is expected to come back as a relief pitcher, given the fact that there are only 38 games left in the regular season.

However, that doesn't mean he won't be able to lengthen himself out once he starts pitching with the big-league club. The Mets are still deciding whether or not Syndergaard will be used in a one, or multi-inning role.

"I think just with where the calendar is, I think if you decide to try to bring a guy back with more length, it's just going to lengthen out how long it takes to get them back into a game," Scott said. "We can always change course. It doesn't affect the progression. It's basically when you stop the progression it affects it."

"We always learn new things about who's healthy on the major league roster and where we're at. We'll figure out where the best fit is when we get a good look at how he's progressing."

With Jacob deGrom's status (right elbow inflammation) looking uncertain, it would seemingly be ideal if Syndergaard stretches himself out enough to be able to start games prior to the end of the season. But unfortunately for the Mets, that doesn't appear to be likely at this point.

For now, the next stop is a rehab assignment, before finally making it back to the majors for the first time since September 2019.