Mets' Noah Syndergaard Not Happy With MLB's 'Dumb' Scheduling Decision

Mets injured pitcher Noah Syndergaard is not happy with MLB's decision to flex their series finale with the Dodgers to ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball with the team scheduled to travel to the west coast afterwards.

Mets injured pitcher Noah Syndergaard is not pleased with MLB's inconsiderate scheduling decision.

The Mets and Dodgers are set to play their series finale on ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball, which is an obvious time slot for two big market playoff contenders.

However, the Mets have to travel to the west coast for a six-game road trip following tonight's game, which gives the team a difficult turnaround against the first-place San Francisco Giants on Monday evening.

The Mets are in the midst of a brutal 13-game stretch against two powerhouses in the Dodgers and Giants. And to make matters worse, they will now be getting into San Francisco in the early hours on Monday morning.

“Hey @MLB @ESPN whose dumb f–king idea was it to change [Sunday’s] game to a night game when we’re traveling to the west coast after,” Syndergaard wrote in a post on Instagram yesterday. “Won’t get in until Monday morning. Take on the 1st place Giants later that evening. Brilliant!”

Syndergaard went on to call it "cruel" that the Dodgers also have to travel back across the country for a home game in Los Angeles tomorrow night as well.

The right-hander is currently rehabbing from Tommy John surgery and elbow inflammation, but has been traveling with the team on the road.

“I know they’re venting about it,” manager Luis Rojas said prior to the Mets' 2-1 loss to the Dodgers in extra innings on Saturday. “I’ve heard the guys throughout the clubhouse say it and repeat it. But I think they’re doing it more as a joke because there’s no way around it. We’re going to do it. Other teams have done this in the past, too.”

Although Rojas said they initially did not expect to send Monday's starting pitcher Rich Hill to San Francisco early in preparation of his outing, Deesha Thosar of The New York Daily News reported on Sunday that Hill will in fact head out there in advance.

The Mets have hung close to the Dodgers in the first two games of the series, but the outcome has resulted in an extra innings loss in both contests. They will look to avoid the sweep on Sunday, and have 11-games remaining against two playoff teams, where they hope to right the ship in order to stay afloat in the NL East division race.