Met's Noah Syndergaard Playing Catch; David Peterson Has Strained Oblique

Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard (Tommy John surgery) was seen playing catch on the field at Yankee Stadium prior to Game 1 of the Subway Series. Starting pitcher David Peterson has a strained oblique, plus updates on Carlos Carrasco and Jonathan Villar.

As a light drizzle rained down on Yankee Stadium Saturday morning, there was some lightning spotted as well - but it wasn't coming from the sky.

For the first time since being shutdown on May 27, the one they call Thor, aka Noah Syndergaard, was seen playing catch on the field prior to Game 1 of the Mets' Subway Series showdown in the Bronx.

According to the flame-throwing righty, he threw from about 75-feet today. And as his manager Luis Rojas revealed afterwards, Syndergaard began throwing a week ago.

If all goes well, Syndergaard will throw off the slope in about two weeks. The Mets are currently targeting a Sept. 1 return date for the right-hander, per Rojas.

Peterson Out

The Mets finally received some clarity on David Peterson's right side issue. The left-handed pitcher has a strained oblique, per Rojas.

Peterson's strain is between Grades 1 and 2 and could keep him out for up to eight weeks.

In the meantime, all signs point to rookie Tylor Megill taking his spot in the rotation. However, the Mets have pushed Megill's next start back from Sunday night in Game 2 of the double header with the Yankees, to Monday evening against the Milwaukee Brewers.

While the Mets' starter for the second game of tomorrow's double header is currently to be announced, Rojas mentioned Corey Oswalt as a possibility to give them length as an opener.

Carrasco

Right-handed pitcher Carlos Carrasco was also seen in full uniform on Saturday morning.

Carrasco played catch, before throwing his second bullpen session off the slope. According to Rojas, Carrasco could return in late-July/early August.

As Rojas went on to note, Carrasco doesn't necessarily need to ramp up to six innings before rejoining the club.

Villar

Although infielder Jonathan Villar (right calf strain) was expected to return on Saturday, his rehab game in Syracuse was rained out last night, which delayed his timeline.

The hope is that Villar can play a full nine innings this afternoon in Triple-A, but if weather permits this from happening again, Rojas says they could bring him back to New York to test his running tomorrow, activating him prior to their double header if all checks out.