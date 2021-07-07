Mets Notebook: Jacob deGrom's Pre All-Star Break Schedule; J.D. Davis Expected Back After Midsummer Classic

While Tuesday's rainout made Jacob deGrom's pre All-Star break schedule more difficult, the Mets still hope he can pitch one more time following today's outing. Also, J.D. Davis' return date from the IL is becoming clearer.

Tuesday night's rainout has complicated the Mets' plans to have Jacob deGrom make two more starts before the All-Star break.

However, as manager Luis Rojas noted prior to his team's split doubleheader with the Brewers on Wednesday, there is a scenario, where deGrom could still pitch on Sunday.

Depending on how deGrom's outing goes in Game 1 of today's DH, the Mets could let him come back on Sunday and start as an opener. According to Rojas, deGrom might be able to throw a couple of innings, using this as a substitute for his regular side session in between starts.

Although they are waiting until after his latest outing to discuss next steps, if deGrom doesn't pitch on the final day before the break, he will have 10 days off in between starts, which the Mets are hoping to avoid.

Davis' Return Becoming Clearer

While the Mets initially discussed the possibility of bringing third baseman J.D. Davis (hand sprain) back from the IL this weekend, it now sounds like they are leaning towards delaying his return.

Instead of activating Davis for their final series of the first half against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Mets are looking to keep him in Syracuse through the All-Star break in order to get him more at-bats.

"We think he should take more at-bats," Rojas said. "...We'll see if we keep expanding his versatility."

Rojas also added that Davis has been playing first base, along with third, as well.

Davis has not played in a game for the Mets since May 1. If the Amazins' do keep him at Triple-A during the break, he should be back with the big-league club by the time play resumes on July 16.

Wednesday's Starter for Game 2

The Mets have not yet named a starter for Game 2 of their doubleheader. They are currently discussing the possibility of using an opener, but if one of the arms, who they were planning to use in the second game pitches in Game 1, then they will likely go with Robert Stock as the starter.

Relief pitcher Nick Tropeano was also called up to serve as the 27th man on Wednesday, and could be factored into the equation should they roll with an opener in the nightcap.