Mets Notebook: Struggling Conforto Sits Again; Nimmo Back In Lineup

Mets outfielder Michael Conforto is sitting for the second time in three days on Monday, as he continues to work through his struggles at the plate. Brandon Nimmo (hamstring) is back in the starting lineup after dealing with a hamstring issue.

The Mets averaged just 2.73 runs per game on an underwhelming home stand, where they went 5-6. And despite trading for Cubs star infielder Javier Baez on Friday, they scored a mere six runs with him in the lineup in his first two games as a Met.

One big reason the Mets' offense has struggled so much is due to Michael Conforto's slump at the plate. And on Monday, Conforto is sitting for the second time in the last three days to work through his issues.

The Mets are set to kick off a seven game road trip against two NL East rivals in the Marlins and Phillies. Conforto is currently in a 4-for-39 slump, and is just 15 for his last 91 in his previous 30 games. Despite showing some life with three home runs in two games on the Mets' last road trip, Conforto has been unable to turn the corner ever since.

"He's not producing like he's produced to this point in his career," said manager Luis Rojas prior to the Mets' first game against the Marlins in Miami. "We're figuring it out."

According to Rojas, the team believes Conforto's struggles are mental, which has effected the mechanics of his swing. The goal is to have him work on re-discovering his "A swing," and Rojas says if he does not turn it around, it could lead to more days off.

"if we need to get him right, yes," said Rojas of the possibility of sitting Conforto if he continues to struggle.

The 28-year-old is having the worst season of his career (.196/.324/.324) in a contract year, which also saw him miss five weeks with a hamstring strain.

Another reason that Conforto is sitting tonight against left-hander Jesus Luzardo is due to his immense struggles versus lefties this season as well, producing a .121/.301/.136 slash line.

With the Mets set to enter a pivotal stretch in the division, along with 13 straight games against two NL West powerhouses in the Dodgers and Giants, the team needs Conforto to pick things up.

In the meantime, the Mets hope that Conforto can find himself by simplifying his offensive approach, in order to revert back to his All-Star form to help uplift an inconsistent lineup.

Nimmo Update

On a positive note, Brandon Nimmo is back in the Mets' starting lineup after sitting out of the last two games with a "pinch" in his left hamstring.

Nimmo exited Friday night's contest against the Reds, following his diving catch in center field in the ninth inning.

After pinch hitting on Sunday, the performance staff deemed Nimmo ready to re-enter the lineup tonight.

Roster Moves

The Mets lost left-hander Anthony Banda this afternoon to the Pittsburgh Pirates, who claimed him off waivers.

Banda gave up six runs in 7.1 innings during his time with the Mets. But he also struck out seven batters in this span.

As a result, the Mets claimed right-handed pitcher Jake Reed off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays. Reed has a 3.38 ERA in 5.1 innings in the big-leagues this season. However, he also holds a 5.24 ERA in 18 minor league appearances, as well.