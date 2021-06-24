Mets Off Day Notes: Alonso HR Derby, Potential Trade Options, Stroman's Health Status and More

Mets first baseman Pete Alonso made a big announcement on Wednesday, plus Mets beat reporter Pat Ragazzo explores some potential trade options that the Amazins' could acquire before the deadline.

Good evening, Mets fans.

With a much-needed off day for the Amazins' on Thursday, Mets beat reporter Pat Ragazzo is here to bring you the news and notes in Mets land over the past few days.

Alonso Back in The HR Derby

The king is back to protect his title.

That's right, Mets first baseman Pete Alonso announced via Instagram on Wednesday that he will participate in this year's Home Run Derby at Coors Field in Colorado.

"I'm back," Alonso wrote in the post, which featured a clip of him hitting a home run with a Polar Bear photo shopped over his head.

Alonso took home the crown during his rookie season in 2019. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic last year, MLB did not hold a derby in 2020, making Alonso the most previous winner.

"I had so much fun during the first one...as long as I have an opportunity to do it, I want to do it," said Alonso.

Two years ago, Alonso topped Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 23-22 in the final round at Progressive Field in Cleveland to become the second rookie in MLB history to win the Home Run Derby.

The 26-year-old also slugged 57 homers, which was the fourth-highest total in Derby history.

Although Guerrero Jr. has opted out from this year's Derby, Angels dual threat phenom Shohei Ohtani, who is tied for the league-lead with 23 homers, will oppose Alonso. Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. is still undecided on whether he will participate or not.

Back in 2019, Alonso's cousin Derek Morgan pitched to him, but this year it will be Mets bench coach Dave Jauss.

Stroman Expected To Make Next Start

Crisis averted?

The Mets may have dodged another huge bullet, as Marcus Stroman's MRI on his hip came back clean.

Stroman exited his last outing on Tuesday after just one inning with hip soreness.

While Stroman expects to make his next start on Monday against the Washington Nationals, the Mets are taking the day-by-day approach with him. According to Mets manager Luis Rojas, Stroman will go through his normal routine between starts, before the team makes a decision.

Potential Trade Deadline Options

The Mets lost three pitchers to the Injured List earlier this week, and while they have some temporary internal replacement options, they will likely have to make a move-or-two before the trade deadline next month.

Luckily, there are a few names in the American League, who could be available.

One candidate that comes to mind as a rental option is Detroit Tigers left-hander Matthew Boyd. Although Boyd is currently on the IL with left arm discomfort, he has posted a 3.44 ERA in 13 starts. The fourth-place Tigers will be looking to acquire prospects in return as they continue their rebuild, but Boyd should come cheap given he is in the final year of his deal.

Another name, who could be available is Texas Rangers pitcher Kyle Gibson. The right-hander ranks seventh in MLB with a 2.17 ERA, to go along with his league-leading 203 ERA+.

The 33-year-old is earning $10 million this season, and is owed $7 million next year. The Rangers currently sit in last place in the AL West, 20 games under .500 and Gibson is one of their most attractive trade chips that could get them some prospects in return next month.

An additional pitcher the Mets could take a look at is veteran left-hander Mike Minor. After a rough start to his 2021 campaign, the 35-year-old has settled in to put up a 6-4 record, 4.48 ERA, 101 ERA+, 1.1 bWAR and 92 strikeouts in 86.1 innings. The Royals' are in third-place in the AL Central and seven games under .500. Minor is owed $10 million next year, and has a club option of $13 million in 2023.

Nido to the IL

After getting hit by a pitch during Game 1 of Monday's double header, backup catcher Tomas Nido was placed on the IL retroactive to June 22 with a wrist contusion.

According to Rojas, Nido's MRI came back clean, but he still has some limitations, which is why the Mets opted to put him on the IL to let him heal up.