Mets' Offense Provides Glimpse Of Present, Future In Grapefruit League Explosion

The Mets were never able to build more than a five-game lead in the National League East last season, despite holding onto first place for 103 days.

The reason for their first place standing during this period was a result of a weak division, as well as dominant pitching - led by two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom.

But the rest is history; deGrom threw his last pitch on July 7 after suffering a season-ending elbow injury, and the Mets' pitching staff was decimated by injuries - leading to a second half collapse.

And one of the biggest issues of the 2021 campaign was the offense, which never came around throughout the entire campaign.

Prior to the lockout, team owner Steve Cohen and general manager Billy Eppler spent a total of $254.5 million on starting pitcher Max Scherzer, outfielders Starling Marte and Mark Canha, and third baseman Eduardo Escobar. And after a new collective bargaining agreement was reached on March 10, the Mets traded for an additional top of the line starter, Chris Bassitt, and inked relief pitcher Adam Ottavino. Their luxury tax payroll currently sits at $286 million.

What the Mets didn't do was add that one big bat. Instead, they brought in three solid veteran position players, who they believe will provide a significant boost to their lineup, while enhancing their clubhouse chemistry.

They're also relying on bounce-back campaigns from the likes of Francisco Lindor, Jeff McNeil and Dom Smith. On paper, the Mets' offense should at least be a middle of the pack unit when stacking up with the rest of the league. But as we learned a season ago, injuries and underperformance do occur in this game.

Regardless, Thursday night's Grapefruit League route of the Marlins provided some hope for Mets fans, regarding what this team can do offensively in 2022, and potentially beyond.

In the first inning, Canha and Lindor cracked back-to-back home runs. Lindor finished the night with a homer, a double and two RBI. Escobar had a 3-for-3 evening, which included an RBI single. And J.D. Davis' three-run bases clearing double sparked the Mets to a four-run third inning.

While It's certainly a good sign to see several Mets' regulars swinging the bat well, although it is only spring training, a key piece of the organization's future opened eyeballs last night, too.

Catcher Francisco Álvarez, who is the No. 1 ranked prospect in the Mets' farm system, slugged what manager Buck Showalter later described as a "big boy" home run in the eighth inning. The 20-year-old's long ball sailed an astonishing 441-feet, bouncing off the scoreboard in left center field.

Álvarez's dinger capped off what was an impressive night from the Mets' offense, which produced a total of nine runs in a Grapefruit League victory over Miami.

Álvarez is expected to begin the year in Double A Binghamton. But if he continues to tear the cover off the ball, as he did in the minors last season, the catcher should be ready to make his big-league debut by 2023.

The Mets' offense was ranked 20th in baseball last year with a team slash line of .238/.314/.390/.705. The club is hoping that a new coaching staff: Showalter, who is an experienced manager, hitting coach Eric Chavez, a former big-leaguer that endured a successful 17-year career, along with the veteran personnel they've added to the roster, will prove to be the difference between results and disappointment this season.

Thursday night provided a glimpse of what the Mets' current lineup can do, and just how dangerous they can be if Álvarez develops into the superstar he is projected to become. His major-league power is already there, which means the Mets could be getting another impact bat at some point in the near future.

In the meantime, the Mets believe they have enough offense at the big-league level to support a star-studded pitching staff that features: deGrom, Scherzer and Bassitt.

With camp half over, there is a bit of excitement that is beginning to build around the club as the regular season inches closer. And it sounds like the team feels it as well.

"The energy kind of feels like a kind of renewed, revitalized vibe going on," Canha told SNY in the dugout during the game. "Everyone's really excited. I think It's a fun time to be a Met."