Amazin' Clubhouse
Top Stories
News

Mets officially acknowledge deal for Wilpons to sell team to Steve Cohen is off; Wilpons still actively looking to sell team

Rick Laughland

Do you want the good news or the bad news first? 

Let me get the bad news out of the way. The bad news: the Wilpons deal for billionaire Steve Cohen to take majority ownership of the team within 5 years has fallen apart. 

The good news, you ask? 

The Wilpons are actively willing to sell the team. Yes, you heard that correctly, even though the first attempt for the Wilpon family to sell controlling interest didn't exactly go as planned, they are planning to enlist the help of an investment bank to find viable buyers whom will agree to their terms. 

The full statement from Sterling Partners can be found below: 

The transaction between Sterling and Steve Cohen was a highly complicated one. Despite the efforts of the parties over the past several months, it became apparent that the transaction as contemplated would have been too difficult to execute.

Sterling intends now to pursue a new transaction and has engaged Allen & Company to manage that process.

What are the Wilpon's terms? 

Clearly they want to maintain majority control over at least the next five years and won't part ways with their television entity, SNY, any sooner than 20-years in the future.

The Wilpons want their cake and eat it too. Cohen grew impatient with the Wilpons changing the agreement at the last minute, but can you blame him? 

The silver lining in all of this is that the Wilpons plan to eventually sell the team, but the list of buyers has to be shrinking by the second as they'll need to acquiescence to the Wilpon's demands. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Wilpons and Steve Cohen release statements as sale of Mets falls through

The Wilpons will still be in search of a new buyer for the New York Mets.

Michael Natale

Rob Manfred believes the sale of the Mets has fallen through

MLB's commissioner spoke about the recent reports that the sale of the New York Mets was falling through

Michael Natale

Cohen Private Ventures won't comment on status of stalled deal with Wilpons for controlling interest in Mets

Steve Cohen's office wasn't eager to comment on negotiations hitting a snag.

Rick Laughland

Only the Wilpons could create a mess where Steve Cohen is ready to rescind offer to take majority control of Mets

Nightmares are ensuing for Mets fans.

Rick Laughland

Sale of Mets to Hedge Fund Manager on "Life Support"

Fears exist that Steve Cohen is "backing out" of Mets Sale.

Michael Cohen

Mets manager Luis Rojas sees Edwin Diaz's struggles as a fixable confidence issue

Mets skipper vows to turnaround the Amazin's closer.

Rick Laughland

When will the New York Mets win another World Series?

New York Mets fans are yearning to bring a World Series back to Queens

Justin Rimpi

Mets not floating Dominic Smith's name in potential trade talks

The Amazin's have cooled on trade talks involving Dominic Smith.

Rick Laughland

Mets sign veteran first baseman Matt Adams to minor league deal

Matt Adams spent the 2019 season with the Washington Nationals

Michael Natale

Why the Mets reportedly turned down a Starling Marte trade from the Pirates

The New York Mets had been rumored to have interest in Starling Marte all offseason.

Michael Natale

by

petercat