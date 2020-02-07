Mets officially acknowledge deal for Wilpons to sell team to Steve Cohen is off; Wilpons still actively looking to sell team

Do you want the good news or the bad news first?

Let me get the bad news out of the way. The bad news: the Wilpons deal for billionaire Steve Cohen to take majority ownership of the team within 5 years has fallen apart.

The good news, you ask?

The Wilpons are actively willing to sell the team. Yes, you heard that correctly, even though the first attempt for the Wilpon family to sell controlling interest didn't exactly go as planned, they are planning to enlist the help of an investment bank to find viable buyers whom will agree to their terms.

The full statement from Sterling Partners can be found below:

The transaction between Sterling and Steve Cohen was a highly complicated one. Despite the efforts of the parties over the past several months, it became apparent that the transaction as contemplated would have been too difficult to execute.

Sterling intends now to pursue a new transaction and has engaged Allen & Company to manage that process.

What are the Wilpon's terms?

Clearly they want to maintain majority control over at least the next five years and won't part ways with their television entity, SNY, any sooner than 20-years in the future.

The Wilpons want their cake and eat it too. Cohen grew impatient with the Wilpons changing the agreement at the last minute, but can you blame him?

The silver lining in all of this is that the Wilpons plan to eventually sell the team, but the list of buyers has to be shrinking by the second as they'll need to acquiescence to the Wilpon's demands.