Mets Officially Introduce Dellin Betances

The New York Mets kicked off the new year by officially introducing their newest relief pitcher, Dellin Betances.

"He [Dellin Betances] is the one of the most accomplished and dominant relief pitchers in Major League Baseball," said Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen Thursday at Citi Field. "He's got size, he's got strength, and he's got swagger when he takes the mound."

Van Wagenen continued, and said "his power stuff can overmatch and overpower, and ultimately he can intimidate his opposing hitters."

Betances, a former member of the New York Yankees, signed a one-year/$10.5 million deal (including a 2021 player option) with the Mets. Van Wagenen noted that many teams were interested in Betances, who's a four-time All-Star.

"I feel like I'm already at home. I know a bunch of the players, so I think the transition will be easy for me," Betances said while wearing his Mets jersey with the number 68. "I'm just excited to expand my career here in New York with the Mets."

Betances said he's already spoken to several Mets players on the phone including Robinson Cano, Jeurys Familia, Justin Wilson, and Marcus Stroman.

Betances also said that he is "excited to play for" new Mets manager Carlos Beltran. Of course, he was teammates with Beltran on the Yankees from 2014 to 2016.

Betances has been one of the more consistent relief pitchers in baseball since 2014. However, he's coming off of an injury-plagued year with the Yankees, a season in which he appeared in just one game.

In his career, Betances has a 2.36 ERA and 621 strikeouts in 381.2 innings pitched. At age 31, he will look to show the MLB that he is still one of baseball's best relief pitchers.

By signing Betances, this Mets bullpen, which struggled in 2019, has potential to be much improved in 2020. Betances is a solid veteran who has pitched in a wide variety of roles throughout his MLB career. He has made most of his living as a setup man, but he has closed out games in the past as well. That versatility, as well as Betances' experience pitching in a lot of big games, should be crucial for the Mets.

"I think this 2020 team is something that a lot of these fans need to be excited about," Betances said. "I think there's a lot of excitement and buzz, and I can't wait to meet a bunch of the guys to start this new journey. My goal is to win."