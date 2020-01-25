Mets Officially Introduce Luis Rojas as Their New Manager

For the New York Mets, it's officially the start of a new era, and it's time to look forward.

After Carlos Beltran was named as being involved in some capacity with the Houston Astros' cheating scandal in the MLB's report, the Mets and Beltran decided it was best to part ways. With that being the case, despite hiring Beltran to be their manager in November, the Mets found themselves again looking for a new manager in late January.

A few days after parting ways with Beltran, the Mets named Luis Rojas as their new manager.

"Today is a proud day. It's a proud day for Luis Rojas. It's a proud day for his family. It's a proud day for the Mets organization," said Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen. "We get to promote one of our own to be the leader and face of our major league team."

Van Wagenen continued and said "today is about going forward, and today is about introducing our own Luis Rojas as the new manager of the Nerw York Mets."

One word to sum up Luis Rojas' introductory press conference: excitement.

"This is a very exciting day for me," said Rojas, who was the Mets' quality control coach in 2019. "This is a dream come true for me to become the New York Mets manager."

Rojas continued, and said "I saw what this team can do. I want to lead them to win."

Rojas, who is the son of former MLB player and manager Felipe Alou and brother of former Mets outfielder Moises Alou, has worked within the Mets organization since 2007. He has managed in five different levels within their organization, most recently in Binghamton from 2017 to 2018, before becoming the Mets' quality control coach in 2019.

This is not exactly the most conventional task for Rojas, as he officially takes over as the Mets' manager with less than three weeks until pitchers and catchers report. But, there's no denying that Rojas is confident that he can get the job done and win games for the Mets.

"I've been prepared for this," Rojas said. "It's something that goes way back."

This is quite the opportunity for Rojas, who will lead a Mets team that will have pretty high expectations heading into the 2020 season.