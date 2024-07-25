Mets Outfielder Expected To Be Traded; Could New York Make Major Splash?
The New York Mets have a lot of work to do over the next few days.
The 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline now is just five days away and the Mets clearly are good enough to add rather than subtract. New York has been one of the hottest teams in baseball over the last month and just swept the cross-town rival New York Yankees.
New York looks like a real threat in the National League and will be looking to add over the next few days but that means the Mets will have to trade at least one or two players away. The Athletic's Tim Britton predicted that Mets prospect Alex Ramírez could end up being on the move.
"Moving on? Alex Ramírez, CF," Britton said. "A consensus top-100 prospect in the sport entering 2023, Ramírez has flopped in each of the last two seasons at the plate. This year, in Double-A, his OPS still starts with a six, and his spot on the 40-man roster is in long-term peril. That makes him an ideal candidate for another team as a flier, to get him in the organization and see if his value can be rebuilt with more of a Major League runway."
Ramírez is just 21 years old and shouldn't be given up on. He currently is the Mets' No. 15 prospect and has a bright future but he could end up getting moved if New York finds the right package. The Mets will be looking for bullpen help and Ramírez could be a trade chip now.
