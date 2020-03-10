Michael Conforto's injury opens the door for Yoenis Cespedes to claim outfield spot on Opening Day

Michael Conforto tweaked his side making a catch on Monday in Florida. The Mets' outfielder underwent an MRI, but he's headed back to New York for further evaluation with team doctor Dr. David Altchek.

The Amazin's outfielder was expected to make a major impact this upcoming season, but there's an increasing likelihood that he could miss extended time that might jeopardize his status for Opening Day.

Yoenis Cespedes has been working feverishly to recoup the money that was previously guaranteed on his contract and has been converted into incentives follwing his mishap with a wild boat at his ranch last year that caused him to miss the entire season.

Conforto's spot could very well be up for grabs to start the year, and logically Cespedes would be the best man to fit the bill and start in his place.

The Mets have yet to release a diagnosis on Conforto, but looking back at recent history, David Wright missed significant time with an incostal injury while Matt Harvey underwent a procedure to remove a rib following his prognosis of thorasic outlet syndrome.

Again, Conforto has yet to be diagnosed with anything, but the fact that the team thinks it's serious enough for him to be flown back home to New York should be enough of a cause for concern.

The Amazin's are less than a month away from Opening Day and while many roster spots are up for grabs, the team's outfield puzzle is wide open at the moment and could usher in the chance for Cespedes to make his long awaited return to Queens.