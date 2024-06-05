Mets Outfielder Seen As One Of Top Players Who Could Be Traded Soon
The New York Mets will have some tough decisions to make over the next few months.
New York has struggled so far this season but currently is just four games out of a National League Wild Card spot so there always is a chance that it could turn things around.
The Mets have plenty of talent on the roster, but they haven't been able to live up to expectations so far this season. If the club can't right the ship and rack up some wins ahead of the trade deadline this summer, a major sale could be coming.
Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller compiled a list of the top 30 players who could be traded this summer and there were plenty of Mets players who cracked the list. Outfielder Harrison Bader was mentioned as the 30th-best player who could be moved by Miller.
"The glovework alone should make Bader an intriguing target for some teams, but he's also having a more productive season at the plate than had been the case in recent years," Miller said. "Granted, 'more productive' means a 100 OPS+ compared to 85 in 2022 and 69 last year, but he is both reaching base and stealing them at a decent clip. He could go to a contender and be a daily fixture in the 8-hole while manning the 8 (CF) in the scorebook."
Bader has been solid so far this season for the Mets this season and has clubbed three home runs, driven in 20 runs, and slashed .271/.319/.371 in 54 games while also providing great defense.
